Major segment on WWE RAW to lead to former duo reuniting after three years - Reports

Seeds for a major reunion are set to be planted on tonight's WWE RAW as, according to a new report, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano could soon be joining forces once again to reform DIY.

The duo are two of the biggest stars to come out of the Black and Gold edition of NXT. They started their careers together in the Stamford-based promotion and are regarded as one of the greatest tag teams of WWE's third brand. However, the pair was broken up for the first time in 2017, which led to one of the most iconic feuds in NXT history.

Over the last few years, Gargano and Ciampa have broken up and gotten back together on multiple occasions. Their last match together as a tag team came in 2020, after which they once again came back together during the 2021 WarGames match.

Ciampa returned from injury on the red brand last week, where he took out his former ally, The Miz. According to Xero News, the duo will have a segment on WWE RAW tonight, which is likely to lead to a DIY reunion.

Xero News @NewsXero Ciampa will have interaction with Miz tonight. Leading to eventual DIY comeback now Ciampa will have interaction with Miz tonight. Leading to eventual DIY comeback now

Johnny Gargano teased the same a few weeks back when he was with his The Way family members. With the first NXT Triple Crown Champion also in cahoots with his NXT faction, it'll be interesting to see if Tommaso Ciampa joins the group or if the duo go their separate ways.

Are you excited to see DIY re-form on the main roster? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

