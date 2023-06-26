WWE RAW Preview: 34-year-old star to be removed from the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match tonight?

WWE will air the go-home episode of RAW for Money in the Bank 2023 from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA. The company has already announced multiple segments for the red show tonight. With that said, here's your WWE RAW preview for an important angle.

The upcoming edition of RAW will feature a Women's Money in the Bank summit between all six participants of the ladder match, including Bayley. The Role Model's advertised bout against Shotzi for the women's ladder match spot was canceled without any explanation last Friday on SmackDown.

IYO SKY, who's also in the ladder match, could bring up the scrapped contest tonight on RAW since she was the one who accepted Shotzi's challenge on Bayley's behalf. This could lead to an impromptu bout between the 34-year-old and her rival.

The winner of the match could be added to the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. WWE has been teasing a Damage CTRL split for weeks, and tonight's edition of the red show could cost Bayley her spot because of a 'misunderstanding' between her and SKY.

It is worth mentioning that both Bayley and SKY had qualified for the women's ladder match by defeating 'Michin' Mia Yim and Shotzi, respectively, on the June 9 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Full WWE RAW preview for the Money in the Bank go-home episode

The June 26, 2023, episode of RAW will also feature a match between Raquel Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey. The two women will battle in an Undisputed WWE Women's Tag Team Championship bout this Saturday in London.

Moreover, Seth Rollins will provide an update on his condition after being viciously assaulted by Finn Balor last week on NXT Gold Rush. Will The Visionary be at his 100 percent for Money in the Bank, or will tonight mark his final appearance on RAW as world champion? Only time will tell.

Finally, Dominik Mysterio will address Cody Rhodes just days before their highly anticipated match. It remains to be seen if the former will get away with his cheap shot on The American Nightmare again.

