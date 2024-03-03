Major speculation on Braun Strowman's WWE return amid 10-month absence - Reports

The latest reports have shed some light on WWE Superstar Braun Strowman's return to television after being out of action for ten months.

Strowman was last seen in the WWE ring on the May 1, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, where he teamed up with Ricochet to lock horns with Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. The star unfortunately sustained a neck injury, requiring surgical intervention soon after. He successfully underwent neck fusion surgery and several rumors suggest he might return to the squared circle soon.

During a recent Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select mentioned that Braun Strowman has been doing a lot better after undergoing neck fusion surgery and the star might return sooner than he was expected to.

Braun Strowman talked about his routine ahead of his WWE return

During a recent interview with MMA personality Nina-Marie Daniele, Braun Strowman talked about his routine ahead of his in-ring return. The star said that he was trying to put on weight for which he eats 7-8 meals a day.

"I'm trying to put some weight on, so I'm eating around 10,000 - 11,000 calories. I eat 250 grams of Cream of Rice, and 50 grams of protein first thing in the morning when I wake up. Every 2-3 hours after that, I consume about 12 ounces of cooked beef, chicken, or fish, around 400 grams of rice... Accumulating to 7-8 meals a day. I did a sleep study when I was competing in 'World's Strongest Man,' when I was around 400 pounds, and with 7 hours of sleep, I burned 3,900 calories," he said.

Many fans believe Strowman will return to World Wrestling Entertainment soon to confront Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the star in the future.

