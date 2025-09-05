Major spoiler on Becky Lynch’s WWE SmackDown status - Reports

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch showed up at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, for the August 22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Man is reportedly set to make another appearance on the blue brand.According to a recent report from PWInsider, the 38-year-old will be in Chicago for the September 5 edition of SmackDown. Becky is reportedly scheduled to close the show. She is likely to confront CM Punk one more time following their face-off earlier this week on Monday Night RAW.Becky Lynch made her presence felt in the main event of WWE Clash in Paris. She blindsided The Second City Saint with a low blow to help her husband, Seth Rollins, retain the World Heavyweight Championship during the Fatal Four-Way bout.Lynch and Punk were then involved in an engaging segment on the RAW following Clash in Paris. The Man came out to the squared circle to answer The Best in the World's callout to The Visionary. She repeatedly slapped the 46-year-old. Although CM Punk did retaliate, he warned Becky that she was going to regret putting her hands on him.WWE Hall of Famer shares honest opinion on Becky Lynch joining forces with Seth RollinsBecky Lynch's interference in the Fatal Four-Way Match at WWE Clash in Paris to help Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship garnered mixed reactions from the wrestling world. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his honest opinion on the same during his appearance on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis.The wrestling veteran noted that Becky getting involved in her husband's business was a new and invigorating program for her. Nash added that he was excited about it.&quot;Not at all! She just got involved in an angle where she has become Becky 'freakin' Rollins. This whole situation where she saved her husband's World Championship in that Fatal Four-Way match... It's a new, invigorating program for her. I am excited about it,&quot; Nash said.Since the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, multiple reports have been suggesting AJ Lee's return to WWE to help her husband, CM Punk, fight Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Only time will tell whether the much-anticipated return takes place or not.