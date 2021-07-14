Major spoiler on John Cena's WWE return plans, date revealed - Reports

WWE's franchise player John Cena is all set to return to action very soon. Over the last few months, reports have suggested that the company is planning to have Cena return and take on Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam 2021.

Now, Fightful Select is reporting that he is scheduled to appear on WWE programming within the next eleven days. The report adds that the current plan for The Leader of Cenation is to return on the July 23rd episode of Friday Night SmackDown, however, it could happen sooner than that as well.

John Cena is set to make his WWE return very soon.



Working plan is July 23rd Smackdown if not sooner.



This episode of SmackDown will have a split-site broadcast with some matches taking place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, while the rest from the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida. With WWE set to return to touring and have live fans back, the return of John Cena will surely be a huge boost for the company.

Earlier, there were some doubts over his SummerSlam appearance due to reports from Variety about him shooting for his new film Argylle in Europe in August. However, Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Cena's movie schedule won't be a hurdle in his SummerSlam plans.

“The movie thing is not a hurdle. This is what I was told today. The movie thing’s not a hurdle, and whatever it is, I don’t know exactly what it is, but the belief is it’s all going down. So, the match is happening,” said Dave Meltzer.

WWE Universe is really looking forward to a feud between John Cena and Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe has already seen a feud between John Cena and Roman Reigns in 2017 when both superstars were babyfaces. The two had multiple memorable segments and shoot-style promo battles on RAW. At WWE No Mercy 2017, Cena put over Reigns in a "passing the torch" moment.

However, the dynamics are different now as Roman Reigns is the biggest heel on WWE's current roster. Fans have loved the "Tribal Chief" persona, especially with Paul Heyman by his side.

A babyface Cena going against a heel Reigns is a dream match for many, and it is going to turn into reality very soon. The question now is - can John Cena be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns as the new Universal Champion?

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on John Cena returning to challenge Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship.

