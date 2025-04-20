Major spoiler on a special entrance planned for WrestleMania Sunday - Reports

WWE is one hour away from presenting the final night of the 41st annual WrestleMania. Live from Las Vegas, the card for tonight will feature seven big matches with plenty of swerves and surprises. Sources have just provided a spoiler update going into one of the biggest matches on the lineup.
WrestleMania 41 Sunday will open with Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair challenging Women's World Champion IYO SKY. The main event will see John Cena enter The Grandest Stage of Them All for the final time as he challenges Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. The other five matches will feature some of WWE's best, and as we saw on Night One, there are sure to be several special entrances, which are a highlight of WrestleMania events.
Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will do battle in a Sin City Street Fight later tonight. Fightful Select reports that legendary metal band Slayer will play Priest to the ring, as has been rumored.
WWE's resident rockstar is a big Slayer fan and will host their only East Coast concert of 2025 in September. His "Rise for the Night (v.2)" theme song from Def Rebel also features Priest and Slayer songwriter-guitarist Kerry King on vocals.
WWE booked Priest vs. McIntyre as the third match of the night at one point, but it remains to be seen if the match order has changed. At last word, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio was to air after the opener, then the Sin City Street Fight.
