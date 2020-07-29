Major storyline plans involving Mark Henry reportedly scrapped

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was seen on RAW this past week. Henry could be seen in short backstage segments talking to multiple Superstars on RAW. It was a bit confusing to see the former World Champion be brought in for RAW but not used for any real purpose.

Dave Meltzer of The Observer reported on WOR that WWE initially had big plans for Mark Henry's return which were later scrapped. Meltzer noted that WWE had plans to revive the Nation od Domination on RAW which is why Ron Simmons and Mark Henry were brought to the RAW tapings.

Reason for Mark Henry's return

“The deal with Mark Henry was – Mark Henry and Ron Simmons were brought in for these tapings for the Nation of Domination angle that they scrapped. So I guess they just figured since Mark Henry is there, they just put him on TV for no reason.''

There had been reports earlier stating that the company was planning to revive the Nation of Domination stable. However, they decided to shelve those plans for now given the current climate. It was also stated that a lot of people within the company expressed displeasure over the plans to revive NOD.

The plans were to have MVP and his faction be turned into the next NOD or something of that sort. As per WrestlingNews.co, Vince McMahon is very happy with MVP and listens to his ideas.

WrestlingNews.co was told that McMahon has been listening a lot to MVP’s ideas and he has been receptive to them. We were told that MVP has been getting a ton of praise backstage for what he has done on camera and behind the scenes helping younger talent.

MVP's current faction is called Hurt Business and includes Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin along with MVP. While having an old faction return would have been good for the ratings, it could have been considered very controversial given the current political situation.

It will be interesting to see if WWE has decided to completely scrap the idea or if it has merely been postponed for the time being.