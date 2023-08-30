Major swerve with Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in could happen "sooner rather than later" - Reports

Damian Priest has been an interesting holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE RAW. He might cash in his contract soon, and not in the way most fans would expect.

Damian Priest became Mr. Money in the Bank in July 2023, and his briefcase has consistently caused problems for his Judgment Day stablemates, mainly Finn Balor. The briefcase cost Balor his World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam and has been the reason behind some of his recent losses on WWE RAW.

According to a recent report from Xero News, The Archer of Infamy is due to cash in his contract and could do it sooner rather than later. Moreover, the source also reported that Priest could lose his chance to become champion, thanks to Finn Balor and his friend, JD McDonagh.

"Damian Priest is due to cash in his Money in the Bank contract sooner rather than later. There's a good chance it fails. The Prince and McDonagh may cost him his chance was the latest pitch we heard," reported Xero News.

This is an exciting report considering the state of Seth Rollins' injured back. The Judgment Day could capitalize on the opening by having Priest cash in his contract at WWE Payback 2023.

Damian Priest and The Judgment Day are involved in heated feuds on WWE RAW leading up to Payback 2023

The Judgment Day is involved in a feud with the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on WWE RAW. The two sides are set to square off at Payback 2023 in a Steel City Street Fight. Damian Priest and Finn Balor will be representing their faction, so it will be interesting to see if they can co-exist.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is involved in an incredibly personal feud with Raquel Rodriquez. After The Eradicator injured the babyface a few weeks ago, Rodriguez will try to win the Women's World Championship from The Judgment Day member at Payback 2023.

Do you think Priest will cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins at Payback 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

