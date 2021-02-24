Major swerve being planned for RETRIBUTION (Report)

RETRIBUTION made a major impact in WWE last year when they ran roughshod over both RAW and SmackDown. However, once the dust settled and the main members of the faction became Superstars of RAW, the group became lackluster.

Though having Mustafa Ali being revealed as their leader did give the faction a new lease of life, the stable has turned into an undercard act of late. Even though the group has overcome adversities as a united front in the past, recent reports have suggested that the faction is now heading for a split.

As per Cagesideseats, RETRIBUTION will be disbanded sooner rather than later. Mustafa Ali teased being unhappy with the members of the group on RAW this week after T-Bar and Mace lost to The New Day.

The early speculation after Raw is that RETRIBUTION may indeed be heading for a split sooner rather than later.

"How much longer do I have to deal with this crap?"

- Mustafa Ali pic.twitter.com/ynvuccEYKw — GIF Skull SIX (New Backup) (@gif_skull) February 23, 2021

What next for RETRIBUTION?

RETRIBUTION has had a decent run on RAW having feuded with The Hurt Business, Ricochet, and The New Day. However, it can be argued that they started looking weaker and weaker with each program. Though Mustafa Ali has been commended for his job with the faction, it doesn't seem that would be enough to save the group from being canned.

Ali had responded to a fan calling them 'jobbers' by pointing out that RETRIBUTION has one of the highest watched youtube clips from RAW.

-Won 3 out of our last 4 matches.

-Last night on #WWERAW featured on 5 segments.

-Consistently in the top four highest YouTube views each week.



We definitely got jobs, homie. https://t.co/QXCFbuygdL — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) December 1, 2020

Won 3 out of our last 4 matches. Last night on #WWERAW. Featured on 5 segments. Consistently in the top four highest YouTube views each week.

Advertisement

RETRIBUTION members T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack, and Reckoning are all talented Superstars who were prominent in NXT. However, their main roster run has floundered and none of them has been able to receive individual attention.

T-Bar has become one of the most popular Superstars on social media given his quick whit and funny Tweets. It is imaginable that, T-Bar, aka Dominik Dijakovic, will become the breakout star when the faction splits.