Major twist planned for Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's rivalry - Reports

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley faced each other at Crown Jewel earlier this month. While The Beast Incarnate managed to win, the All Mighty dominated the match. It was a rare sight to see Lesnar get a fluke win. The plan is reportedly to continue with their feud. However, Bobby Lashley will be the heel when they face each other next.

The two men also faced each other at the Royal Rumble this year. At the time, Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar with the help of Roman Reigns to become the WWE Champion. Lashley was a heel at the time of the match but turned babyface soon after. There were no clear face/heel dynamics in their second match at Crown Jewel, but Lashley's attack on Lensar post-match hinted at a heel turn.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the feud between the two former MMA stars is not over yet. With both holding one victory over each other, a rubber match is due to happen. But Lashley might have a different character the next time they face off.

''They pushed it that Lesnar got his a** kicked and it was a lucky win. Lashley put the hurtlock on him after the match as well, so this should continue with Lashley as a heel.''

A more dominant Bobby Lashley to face Brock Lesnar?

Despite being a behemoth himself, Lashley was booked as an amicable babyface for most of the year. However, his loss to Lesnar seems to have flipped a switch in the former WWE Champion. This week on RAW, Lashley unleashed a brutal side to himself by decimating Seth Rollins, Mustafa Ali, and Austin Theory.

Thanks to his dominating performance against Lesnar, he has made it clear that he is as much of a 'Beast' as Brock Lesnar. The two men will be on equal footing the next time they face each other, which will likely be at next year's WrestleMania.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : Who should win the next match? Bobby Lashley Brock Lesnar 0 votes