Major uncertainty over Roman Reigns WrestleMania status - Reports

Roman Reigns has undoubtedly been the focal point of WWE for the past few years. The Tribal Chief is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has held the blue belt for over two years.

Next year's WrestleMania will be crucial for Reigns as there are rumors that he might face The Rock. However, the match isn't set in stone, and there is still uncertainty over who he might face at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Tribal Chief's last title defense was against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. He has defended the title very few times since working a lighter schedule. There is speculation that he will likely defend the Championship at Royal Rumble next year.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the rumored match between The Rock and Roman Reigns is uncertain. While there are backup plans for Cody Rhodes to face Reigns if Rock doesn't return, plans are still mired in uncertainty.

''Regarding WrestleMania, Paul Levesque has made a decision on the Roman Reigns direction for WrestleMania in the event it is not Dwayne Johnson, which is a very real possibility. I don’t know that direction although Cody Rhodes would be the betting line favorite for those on the outside right now. So it’s not like there are multiple ideas for that match, only maybe two, Johnson and whoever the other plan would be with,'' said Meltzer.

Fans are eager to see The Rock return to face Roman Reigns

While WWE has made no official announcements regarding The Brahma Bull's potential return, the rumor mill has made it certain that a possible return is in the works. The Rock and Reigns are cousins, and the Hollywood Megastar has himself stated that he wants to work with his younger cousin.

The Rock's last major match was against John Cena at WrestleMania 29. He did wrestle Erock Rowan at WrestleMania 32, but it was a squash match that ended in less than a minute. There have been reports stating that if The Rock doesn't return for WrestleMania 39, then he likely never will.

