Major update on 16-time WWE champion's return - Reports

WWE Crown Jewel will be the final international event for the superstars on the main roster, as the roster will return to the United States in a few days. Meanwhile, a new report provides an update on a 16-time champion's return.

Earlier this year, Rey Mysterio got injured on Friday Night SmackDown, a day before WrestleMania 41. While The Master of 619 appeared in Las Vegas, he chose Rey Fenix as his replacement against El Grande Americano and has been on an in-ring hiatus since April 2025.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), a new report stated that the multi-time World, Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Champion is expected to get an in-ring clearance soon, which means he could return to WWE television in the coming weeks.

A while back, Mysterio got physical around the ring at Worlds Collide in Las Vegas when he attacked The Judgment Day with a steel chair. It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Master of 619 following his return to the weekly product.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio provides an update on his daughter's potential future in wrestling

Rey Mysterio became a household name in the industry following his appearances in WCW and WWE. The Master of 619 has done it all in the Stamford-based promotion and also had storylines in the company alongside his children, Dominik Mysterio and Aalyah.

While Dirty Dom is an established name on the roster, Aalyah has recently taken an interest in professional wrestling. In an interview with Brown Bag Mornings, Mysterio revealed that Aalyah recently had a session in The Dungeon, which is run by Natalya and TJ Wilson, and she loved it.

"She's been asking for the past year and a half, 'Dad, when are you taking me to the ring?' So, I went to Orlando last week to the performance center because I needed to go back in and try to get cleared after my injury. I took her with me. She stepped into the ring, and she loved it. The crazy thing is, she didn't only love it, but the first thing she did for being in the ring for the first time, I was like, 'Oh my God,' Mysterio said.

It'll be interesting to see when the WWE Hall of Famer returns to the weekly product.

