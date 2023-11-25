Major update on AJ Styles’ return to WWE TV - Reports

AJ Styles has been one of the top stars on WWE SmackDown for some time. He may be inching closer to a return to television if recent reports are to be believed.

The Phenomenal One was ready to team up with John Cena on SmackDown for some big matches. The two were preparing to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at the WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event.

However, Styles was attacked by Sikoa and Uso backstage on an episode of SmackDown. The backstage attack ended with Sikoa hitting a splash on the veteran and taking him out of action.

LA Knight got the opportunity to replace The Phenomenal One for the clash. He teamed up with John Cena to defeat the heel duo at the premium live event.

Fans have been waiting to see AJ Styles return to their screens for some time. No obvious reason has been given for his absence, and even his faction, The O.C., has been suffering because of it.

A report has finally come out, signaling a potential return of The Phenomenal One. Ringside News recently reported that they’ve been told that he will be back “imminently.”

Styles’ return will bolster the SmackDown brand in the coming months. It will also help members of The O.C. get some screen time again. Michin, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows need someone to lead them and give them a push so they remain relevant on television.

AJ Styles could challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns has run through the biggest names in the Stamford-based promotion. He has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for over 1400 days.

AJ Styles’ return could see him get back into a rivalry with The Bloodline. He and his faction could go after Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, as they’re the reason why Styles had to sit out Fastlane and hasn’t returned to television yet.

Many fans think Styles should return to have a face-off against Roman Reigns. That could lead to a blockbuster match for The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble next year.

It’s unlikely that AJ Styles will defeat Reigns for the title anytime soon. However, a rivalry between the two men will be great, and The O.C. will also benefit from going up against The Bloodline.

