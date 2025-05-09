Major update on Alexa Bliss’ WWE future - Reports

The WWE status of Alexa Bliss has been one of the hottest topics of discussion in the wrestling world. Whether it's with The Wyatt Sicks or not, Bliss' die-hard fans just want her back in action following her short comeback earlier this year. Going into SmackDown, there's new talk on the future of the multi-time champion.

World Wrestling Entertainment's Five Feet of Fury returned at the Royal Rumble on February 1, after being away for two years. Bliss immediately put the SmackDown women's division on notice, but came up short in the Elimination Chamber and has not been seen since. Sources revealed earlier today that Bliss is backstage for tonight's edition of the blue brand from Dayton, Ohio.

Bliss is set to return to the road with WWE imminently, according to Fightful Select. This indicates Bliss being at tonight's SmackDown likely is not some sort of one-off, and could mark the beginning of her latest comeback.

Bliss is set to be at tonight's SmackDown and is likely headed back to work, but it should be noted that sources could not confirm when she would be used. Word from SmackDown was that she's "not there for no reason" as the rumors of a potential return with The Wyatt Sicks have picked up in recent days.

Bliss has not chased a championship since they were re-named in June 2023. She is a three-time RAW Women's Champion and a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. Bliss also held the Women's Tag Team Championship three times, making her the second-ever Women's Triple Crown Champion.

Alexa Bliss celebrates wedding anniversary during WWE hiatus

Alexa Bliss celebrated her third wedding anniversary since she last wrestled for WWE.

Bliss took to Instagram to share a photo and special message for her husband, Ryan Cabrera.

"Happy 3 year wedding anniversary @ryancabrera - this has been the most fun & crazy journey filled with the most laughter & love. thank you for being you & bringing out the best in me. Love you so much 🖤," Alexa Bliss wrote.

Bliss and Cabrera began dating in February 2020. The WWE Superstar and the pop star tied the knot on April 9, 2022, then welcomed a daughter on November 27, 2023.

