Major update on Becky Lynch's WWE return

Becky Lynch was at the WWE Performance Center this week as she edged closer to her WWE return. The former WWE Women's Champion has been out of action since May 2020 when she was pregnant.

As per PWInsider and Fightful Select, Becky Lynch made an appearance at the Performance Center this week. However, she was not involved in any training but took part in Live Matches.

Fightful added that WWE's Women's division hopes the return of Becky Lynch sees the booking improved for all. They also report the former champion looked "jacked" and "like she never left."

WWE are reportedly keen to bring Becky Lynch to the ring this year. She gave birth to her and Seth Rollins' daughter, Roux, in December 2020, and a return has been on the cards for some time.

Sheamus on Becky Lynch returning to the WWE ring

Sheamus was asked earlier this month about Becky Lynch, and he gave no hint of her returning any time soon. Speaking to Vibe and Wrestling, he said:

"Becky to me is like a sister. She really is. I love her to bits. [I'm] super close to her. She went out there and she made herself. There is no doubt about it. She wasn't in the radar. She went out there every week, she tore it down and she made herself relevant despite the booking. The cream always rises to the top, and that's exactly what happened for her," Sheamus continued. "She went down there and was herself and did what she believed in. I think we're definitely missing her. She's a superstar. She's up there with her with the greats of the past and the greats of the future."

"I don't know when she's gonna come back. I'm not gonna ask her. It's none of my business to ask her that or what the plan is for the future but I think, going into live events with fans, we'd love to have her back. Again, I've no idea. I miss her and I know everybody else missed her too so everyone's excited if she does come back or when she does come back. That question can only be answered by her."

There are no reports on when Becky Lynch will be making her return to the ring, but with Stephanie McMahon claiming there are surprises planned for SummerSlam, the pay-per-view could see the return of 'The Man'.

