Major update on Big E's Money in the Bank cash-in plans - Reports

Fans who wanted to see Big E cash-in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE SummerSlam 2021 later this month to become a world champion might have to wait a little longer.

In a year full of ups and downs for the company, one of their best decisions was to make Big E Mr. Money in the Bank 2021. Fans have been pushing for him to enter the world title picture for years now. With his Money in the Bank victory, they are hopeful that the SmackDown star would capture either the WWE or the Universal Championship soon, possibly even at SummerSlam.

However, according to Cageside Seats, a Big E cash-in at The Biggest Party of the Summer is unlikely as of now. Currently, he is not scheduled to be on the card of the pay-per-view but that could change in the next few days.

"Roman's the guy" - Big E has already teased cashing-in on the Universal Champion Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe has been speculating when, and more importantly, on whom, will Big E cash-in his Money in the Bank contract. Speaking with DAZN, he teased going after Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"Those are all great options," said Big E. "I feel Roman’s the guy though. Roman’s the guy in the industry, and if you want to be remembered, if you want to do something cool, something special, that's a great way to do it. Roman’s on a tear. This is one of the best runs I can remember. I feel like he's definitely hitting his stride in a way that he hasn't before."

Of course, it's entirely possible for him to jump brands and cash-in on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. There is also a possibility of Goldberg becoming the new WWE Champion at SummerSlam, and the New Day member could cash-in on him.

