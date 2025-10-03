Major update on Bronson Reed's WWE status ahead of SmackDown - Reports

There has been a massive update regarding Bronson Reed's WWE status ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. The 37-year-old is scheduled to compete in a huge tag team match during this week's episode of the blue brand.

Ad

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Bronson Reed is in the company's plans for the long term. Fightful's report disclosed that a source informed the publication that Reed had re-signed with the promotion "quite a long time ago."

It was also noted that the veteran signed a multi-year deal, and sources added that Reed had already put himself in a position to earn a new contract when his current deal expires.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Bronson Reed is aligned with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman in The Vision faction on RAW. Reed and Breakker are scheduled to battle Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes tonight on WWE SmackDown in a tag team match.

Bronson Reed threatens to steal a major WWE star's shoes

WWE star Bronson Reed recently suggested that he could target CM Punk soon and attempt to steal his shoes.

Ad

Reed stole Roman Reigns' shoes on RAW recently, and Paul Heyman humorously referred to him as "The Tribal Thief." Speaking on AFL Today, Reed noted that he used to not be interested in stealing Punk's shoes; however, he claimed that The Second City Saint had upped his game, and he may have to target him soon.

“I’ve said it before, I didn’t really want to steal CM Punk’s shoes because he doesn’t wear shoes that I really like. He wears those hokers a lot, you know? He doesn’t wear anything very nice. But then on Monday, I noticed he was rocking some Nikes, some Supreme collab Nikes. I’m like, ‘Okay, maybe he’s trying to up his shoe game.’ So, maybe I will put my sights onto CM Punk, but we’ll wait and see,” he said.

Ad

LovelyAprilH @TruecrimeP @WrestlingNewsCo Good for Bronson Reed! He definitely deserves it! I'd 💕 to see Reed vs Reigns II !

Reed is a former NXT North American Champion but has never captured a title during his time on the main roster. It will be fascinating to see if The Vision can defeat Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes tonight on WWE SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!