Major update on Dakota Kai's return from injury - Reports

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai was absent from the Women's Royal Rumble match due to injury. The recent report has shed light on the possible time frame for her return to the squared circle.

The 36-year-old took a nasty bump on the January 20 edition of Monday Night RAW. She had teamed up with fellow Damage CTRL member IYO SKY to compete with Pure Fusion Collective's Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Kai suffered a concussion when Stark hit her with a springboard missile dropkick.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Dakota Kai will be back in action very soon. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is expected to return by the end of February, if not sooner.

Ex-WWE writer questions Dakota Kai's presentation following major loss

A week before getting injured, Dakota Kai suffered a massive setback as she lost the final of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament to fellow RAW Superstar Lyra Valkyria.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out how the Damage CTRL member went from being dejected to being all smiles in a week. He added that Kai looking devastated and out of sorts during the tag team bout the following week would have made more sense.

"Remember, Dakota Kai was hurt. Then she came back, and there was a thing about her on social media wanting the opportunity, then they did that thing with her on the show where she was nearly in tears. She makes it to the finals of the Intercontinental Championship, and she freaking loses. So we did this whole history of her looking for the opportunity. She finally gets the opportunity, makes it to the finals, loses, and comes out of that curtain happy as a clam. I am begging you. Her demeanor should’ve been, she’s totally, mentally, out of it, man. Her head is not in the match. She is dejected. Something that simple," he said. [From 50:41 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

After losing Lyra Valkyria, Dakota claimed she would continue her pursuit of the Women's Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see if she gets straight back into her program with the 28-year-old after returning from injury.

