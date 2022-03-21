Major update on the future of WrestleMania – Reports

WWE looks likely to make a permanent change for the future of WrestleMania. The company reportedly wants all future editions of The Show of Shows to be two-night events.

This change first happened in 2020, when 'Mania 36 shifted from Raymond James Stadium to the Performance Center. WWE also made the following year's event two nights, although it had a limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the latest episode of the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer noted WrestleMania 38 was a test to see if the event does well with ticket sales with a two-night format. It's the first such 'Mania without any restrictions due to the pandemic:

“I think WrestleMania is gonna be a two-night thing going forward. I think was the first step to see will people buy and they bought in good enough numbers. Did it sell out first day, were the original numbers gigantic? No, but it’s fine. It’s a big stadium. It wasn’t gonna be easy to sell it out two straight days.” (H/T - WrestlingNews)

Meltzer added that it's better to go for a two-day event as more money gets made. He spoke to people in WWE, who indicated this would be the idea in the future, and The Show of Shows will continue to take place across Saturday and Sunday:

“I talked to people there and they certainly gave me the impression that the idea is two days going forward. They always can change their mind based on what happens. I think that they all thought that seven-hour show just doesn’t work. That’s more tiring than the two days.”

Dezeraux Hopes @dadez33 I can't believe some of y'all here want WWE to go back to one night Wrestlemanias, after what happened with 35. I can't believe some of y'all here want WWE to go back to one night Wrestlemanias, after what happened with 35.

What are WrestleMania 38's ticket sales so far?

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Sun, Apr 3 at 6:30pm

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX



Available Tickets => 5,095

Combo Tickets Available => 321

Current Setup/Capacity => 63,438

Tickets Distributed => 58,022



[patreon.com/WrestleTix] WrestleMania - Night 2Sun, Apr 3 at 6:30pmAT&T Stadium, Arlington, TXAvailable Tickets => 5,095Combo Tickets Available => 321Current Setup/Capacity => 63,438Tickets Distributed => 58,022 WrestleMania - Night 2Sun, Apr 3 at 6:30pmAT&T Stadium, Arlington, TXAvailable Tickets => 5,095Combo Tickets Available => 321Current Setup/Capacity => 63,438Tickets Distributed => 58,022[patreon.com/WrestleTix] https://t.co/VLJF0uIGQk

According to WrestleTix on Twitter, WWE has sold over 58,000 tickets for Night 2 of WrestleMania 38. Night 1 is in a similar range. The current capacity is around 63,000 seats, although that could increase considering the AT&T Stadium in Dallas can hold over 80,000 people.

WrestleMania 32 took place in the same stadium, with over 100,000 fans announced to be in attendance. While WWE hasn't come close to that number, selling around 60,000 seats for two nights in a row can be considered a success.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Which format do you prefer for WrestleMania? 1 Night 2 Nights 25 votes so far