5 reasons WWE must keep WrestleMania a 2-night event going forward

After much anticipation over how the show would be received, WrestleMania 37 proved to be a huge success.

Of course, it wasn't without a few slips. The turbulent weather forced WWE to delay the action on Night One, while it was smooth sailing on Night Two. Either way, the company delivered. The live crowd at Raymond James Stadium was treated to two brilliant nights of fun wrestling, grand spectacle and special moments.

This does beg the question, though - Should WrestleMania be held over two nights from now on?

The opinion of most seems to be, yes, it absolutely should. The past two editions both happened over two nights, with fans thoroughly enjoying the format change. WrestleMania 36 had to be split because of the lack of fans, while the recently concluded Showcase of the Immortals proved it could work even with live fans in a stadium.

Let's take a look at five reasons why WWE must keep WrestleMania a two-night event going forward.

#5 Both Royal Rumble winners can main event WrestleMania

This point mainly works from a kayfabe standpoint, but it is still valid. One of the many reasons why the Royal Rumble Match is so beloved by fans is because of the stakes attached to it. The winner gets a championship match at WrestleMania.

However, winning such a prestigious match should get you more than that. The Rumble winner should ideally always main event the Show of Shows. This has been the case for the last few years, with either the men's winner or the women's winner headlining WrestleMania.

However, both winners can main event under the two-night format. This was the case at WrestleMania 37, with Bianca Belair and Edge in the show-closers on either night. Keeping the format would further boost the prestige of the Royal Rumble, with the victor receiving a guaranteed main event match.

By default, it ensures WWE will constantly book the women at a similar level to the men. Despite Belair and Sasha Banks main eventing Night One, that hasn't quite been the case this year. If every WrestleMania had one women's main event and one men's main event, we would see so many more female megastars in WWE have their time to shine.

Also, this move would set a structure in stone and maintain the value of every world title in the company, be it the WWE, Universal, or any of the Women's Titles.

