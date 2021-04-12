WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2: Ranking and grading every match

After a successful Night One of WrestleMania action, WWE finished the weekend with a strong Night Two. The momentum from Saturday carried over into Sunday, with the live crowd at Raymond James Stadium enjoying two great shows.

The company held a steady ship when the pressure was at its highest, creating one of the best WrestleManias in recent history. Luckily, the weather was kind to WWE on Sunday. It was an enjoyable night despite a relatively slow start to the action.

Night One may have delivered more satisfaction, but tonight's show was not far behind. We saw a few title changes, a surprising upset, and one hell of a WrestleMania main event. But how did each of them fare?

Here is every match on Night Two of WrestleMania 37 graded and ranked, from worst to best.

#7 Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37

Night Two of WrestleMania 37 kicked off in baffling fashion, as Randy Orton took on the figure he burnt a few months ago, The Fiend. Things got exciting when Alexa Bliss summoned the monstrous being, who returned to his original form. He emerged from a giant jack-in-the-box.

The Fiend went straight after Orton before the action went back and forth. The infamous red lights returned to WrestleMania, compromising the live experience. The Viper gave his opponent quite a pounding, but The Fiend eventually took control.

But as he was going for the Sister Abigail, fire exploded from the turnbuckles. Alexa Bliss then appeared on top of the box, black liquid pouring down her face. The Fiend was distracted by this, allowing Randy Orton to RKO him and pick up the victory.

Advertisement

This was confusing, with fans at WrestleMania booing the outcome. In fact, as the payoff to a four-month-long story, this was awful. But let's wait to see what comes next in this bizarre story. The match itself was alright, but the finish took it down a notch.

Grade: D

1 / 5 NEXT