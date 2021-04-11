WrestleMania 37 Night 1: Ranking and grading every match

WWE got through a stormy night in Tampa for Night One of WrestleMania 37. It took some time for the event to get going thanks to rain and thunder. But once it did, there was no stopping.

The first WWE event to have fans in attendance in over 13 months, Night One of the Show of Shows truly delivered on the hype. Right from the moment Vince McMahon welcomed the live crowd to WrestleMania with the entire roster on stage, you could tell tonight would be special.

Not even the first-ever wet delay in 'Mania history could stop it from soaring. Every match had something to offer, be it in-ring brilliance, celebrity fun, or a feel-good title victory.

It was a night of great action and better moments, setting the stage for an even more exciting Night Two on Sunday. Here's every match on Night One of WrestleMania graded and ranked, from worst to best. Which one was your favorite?

#7 Women's Tag Team Turmoil Match at WrestleMania

This was a solid match, but limited heat, it could only go so far. The only two-night story arc for WrestleMania featured multiple women, who duked it out for a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on Night Two.

Four matches were mashed into one, with The Riott Squad getting to shine the most. They entered third after Carmella and Billie Kay defeated Lana and Naomi. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott did well with some double-team spots, tying the entire Tag Team Turmoil together.

Advertisement

They were the clear stars of the match who nearly went all the way. However, The Riott Squad fell at the final hurdle. Natalya and Tamina entered last, dominating their way to victory. They will take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Night Two of WrestleMania.

The match had its moments but also a couple of slip-ups. The action was a little sloppy, which keeps it rooted to the bottom of this list. Hopefully, the tag team title match tomorrow night will be better.

Grade: C

1 / 6 NEXT