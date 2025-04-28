Major update on the future of WWE WrestleMania - Reports

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest premium live event of the year. New details regarding the future of the show have recently emerged.

WrestleMania 41 took place in Paradise, Nevada, over two nights. Night One was headlined by CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, while Night Two was headlined by Cody Rhodes and John Cena. The show had a huge turnout and was considered a massive success.

According to respected sports journalist Andrew Baydala, WWE is actively seeking a return to Las Vegas for another WrestleMania within the next three to five years. WWE officials were reportedly "overwhelmingly satisfied" with the success of 'Mania 41, as the show drew huge crowds and ran smoothly from a production standpoint. It is also reported that the sports entertainment juggernaut now views Las Vegas as the perfect setting for The Show of Shows due to its tourism power and the ability to support large entertainment weekends like WrestleMania week.

Baron Corbin claimed that Travis Scott ruined the WWE WrestleMania 41 main event

Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. During the match, Travis Scott came out to cause an interference but ultimately ended up taking a Cross Rhodes from The American Nightmare. This momentary distraction allowed John Cena to pick up the win.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Baron Corbin said that Travis Scott ruined the main event since he took his own time to get into the ring.

"It makes Cody looks dumb," Corbin said. "Like we're laying there while you walk. It's different, like [Under]Taker and Roman [Reigns], their entrances, the opponent's standing in the ring staring at them, staring daggers through them. They're anticipating this fight where this is like...this is a home stretch, this is fourth quarter, this is the final drive to score and win the game, and then you're just going to kind of hit pause and go slow motion? To me, watching at home, and I don't know how the fans felt there, but like it sucked the air out of the building for me."

It will be interesting to see when WrestleMania returns to Las Vegas.

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More