Cody Rhodes looked "dumb" at WrestleMania 41, says ex-WWE star; he reveals what ruined the main event

Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. A former WWE star revealed that he looked dumb during his title defense for a major reason.
Baron Corbin is the latest to comment on Cody Rhodes' title defense at The Show of Shows. Cody defended his title against John Cena in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 41. During the match, Travis Scott attempted to interfere but ate a Cross Rhodes from the American Nightmare. However, this distraction allowed John Cena to hit him with the title belt and secure the victory.
Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Baron Corbin claimed that Travis Scott was the problem with the main event, as he took so long to get to the ring that it made Cody look dumb. He also stated that this sucked the air out of the building.
"It makes Cody looks dumb," Corbin said. "Like we're laying there while you walk. It's different, like [Under]Taker and Roman [Reigns], their entrances, the opponent's standing in the ring staring at them, staring daggers through them. They're anticipating this fight where this is like...this is a home stretch, this is fourth quarter, this is the final drive to score and win the game, and then you're just going to kind of hit pause and go slow motion? To me, watching at home, and I don't know how the fans felt there, but like it sucked the air out of the building for me." [H/T WrestlingInc.]
Teddy Long was also unhappy with Travis Scott's involvement in Cody Rhodes' title defense at WrestleMania 41
Travis Scott's involvement in the main event of WrestleMania 41 has garnered mixed reactions from fans. While some enjoyed seeing the rapper take a Cross Rhodes, others felt he added nothing to the story.
Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy Long questioned the involvement of Travis Scott and said that WWE should've come up with a different finish where Cody Rhodes lost on his own.
"Well, I don't really know what to say about that, you know what I mean, to involve Travis Scott in it. I like that, don't get me wrong. But I mean, something as serious as the world title there, I don't think I would have used Travis Scott. I think I would have, maybe, come up with another finish there or something where, maybe, Cody, you know, slipped, as we said back in the day, 'slipped on the banana peel.' Boom... Cena takes advantage of it... one-two-three!" he said.
It will be interesting to see if this will lead to a feud between Travis Scott and Cody Rhodes.