Major update on highly-anticipated WWE SmackDown change - Reports

WWE SmackDown returned to the USA Network last September for the first time since 2019. The number two brand has received mixed reactions to its three-hour format. The blue brand became a three-hour show in January, and Triple H confirmed this was temporary, but fan reactions have been concerning.

While there have been rumors of SmackDown going back to being a two-hour show, PWInsider reports that WWE and the USA Network may extend the blue brand's three-hour format into the summer.

It was rumored that SmackDown would go back to two hours by the June 6 Money in the Bank go-home episode from Bakersfield, CA, but it appears a significant change was made.

Internal listings at the USA Network reportedly list SmackDown as a three-hour show for the early June episodes. It's possible this is dated information, but it's still possible the Stamford-based promotion and the USA Network have decided to keep the three-hour format going on Friday nights.

The June 6 SmackDown was not a firm date for the change back to a two-hour format, and some within the company have expected the change to be made at the end of this month.

Sources believed the decision would be finalized by early May. Summer 2025 kicks off on Friday, June 2, and WWE has a live SmackDown scheduled for Grand Rapids, MI that night.

WWE SmackDown updated lineup for this week

World Wrestling Entertainment will invade EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, on Friday for the final SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event. Below is the updated lineup:

Women's Money In the Bank Qualifier: Giulia vs. Zelina Vega vs. Charlotte Flair Men's Money In the Bank Qualifier: Aleister Black vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Fraxiom

Several top superstars are also advertised for SmackDown. The company website and the venue list the following names: Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, and Tiffany Stratton.

