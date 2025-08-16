Major Update on Huge WWE Fan Favorite Shows After Moving to ESPN - Reports

  • home icon
By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 16, 2025 01:49 GMT
WWE recently announced a move to ESPN. New details have now come to light regarding some of the company's shows.

World Wrestling Entertainment launched the WWE Network in 2014, which hosted a massive content library from WWE, WCW, and ECW. For several years, the company promoted the network at every opportunity. However, a few years ago, the Stamford-based promotion shut down the network and moved all its content to Peacock.

Even after the sports entertainment giant moved its live streaming to Netflix earlier this year, the company continued to live-stream its shows and host its content library on Peacock in the US. Recently, it was announced that the Stamford-based promotion would be moving its streaming of its premium live events to ESPN in the future, which raised many questions regarding what would happen to the content library.

According to reports from Fightful Select, sources within the company have stated that live content was the most watched for the promotion, which made it easier to license. However, there isn't clear information yet as to whether the content would likely get licensed out after the current Peacock deal expires, which would be in March 2026.

People within the company believe the company will capitalize on its relationship with Google and YouTube for the content library. One source even mentioned that this would allow the company to nurture new fans from the archived content. However, if the promotion receives a good offer for its content library, it would consider it.

Currently, the Stamford-based company has already hosted every show ever uploaded on a backend for copyright recognition purposes.

Roman Reigns Commented on WWE's Deal With ESPN

WWE made a huge splash in the industry recently when they announced their deal with ESPN. As a result, all the company's major PLEs will now move from Peacock to ESPN streaming services. Since this announcement was made, several fans and wrestlers have given their thoughts on this.

During a recent interview with First Take, Roman Reigns commented on this deal, stating that the company has been working on this for decades.

"I mean, I think the fact that we're teaming up with ESPN, our, you know, premium live events, the biggest shows of the year. To be able to be seen on the ESPN platform, it's just unheard of, and it's something we've been working on for decades, it seems now," he said.

It will be interesting to see what happens to WWE's content library after the promotion's deal with Peacock expires.

Edited by Harish Raj S
