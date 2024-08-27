Major update on Jimmy Uso's WWE return after The Bloodline took out Roman Reigns - Reports

Jimmy Uso is inching closer to his WWE return if the latest reports are anything to go by. One-half of The Usos have been on the sidelines since SmackDown after WrestleMania this year. In his last appearance, the 39-year-old star faced the wrath of a furious Solo Sikoa after a forgettable night for The Bloodline at The Show of Shows.

Amid his absence, reports suggested that Jimmy Uso was seemingly written off television due to an undisclosed injury. However, he has since been medically cleared to return to in-ring action.

With Roman Reigns all alone in his war against the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline, fans are eager to see Jimmy Uso back in the fold. On the August 16 episode of SmackDown, the Original Tribal Chief was taken out by a returning Jacob Fatu, furthering the speculation of an inevitable OG Bloodline reunion.

The wrestling insider Viper from PWN recently shared an update on Jimmy Uso's potential WWE return via its paywall discord.

“We’re getting closer. You’ll know when it’s imminent,” the update read.

Jey Uso is seemingly not interested in getting back with Jimmy Uso

During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Main Event Jey discussed his meteoric rise to stardom. The YEET Master said he never thought of breaking up with his twin brother, but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as it helped him find his identity as a singles star on Monday Night RAW.

The former Bloodline member asserted that he would like to focus on his singles run, suggesting he has no plans to get back with Jimmy Uso.

“I always thought I would just lean on my brother. Always thought we would just be the best tag team. I never had visions of splitting. And now I just morphed into my own character. And like I said, it’s all working. If I could be honest right now, I would like to continue on my singles path right now. Me and my brother, we already [sic] the best tag team in WWE's history. That’s checked off," he said. [H/T: Wrestling INC]

Last night on RAW, Jey Uso beat Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender's tournament.

Will Main Event Jey finally get his hands on a singles title in the coming weeks? Only time will tell.

