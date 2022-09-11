Major update on plans for Bray Wyatt's rumored WWE return

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt's rumored WWE return has been a hot topic of discussion over the last few weeks. We now have a major update on the same based on a report.

We've already seen the likes of Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, and many others return to WWE. Now, fans want to see The Eater of Worlds be the next star to make his comeback.

As per a recent report by Xero News, sources have told them that Bray Wyatt's WWE return is more a case of when than if. The belief is that his return won't happen randomly on RAW, SmackDown, or some small PLE. Furthermore, Triple H is reportedly keeping all these returns a big secret.

"Source stated last night its more a case if When Bray returns to WWE than If he returns. It is believed due to how big of a return he will be it wont be some random raw/sd or secondary PLE. HHH is keeping all returns secret only a few people in the business know," reported Xero News.

Xero News @NewsXero Source stated last night its more a case if When Bray returns to WWE than If he returns.



It is believed due to how big of a return he will be it wont be some random raw/sd or secondary PLE.



HHH is keeping all returns secret only a few people in the business know. Source stated last night its more a case if When Bray returns to WWE than If he returns.It is believed due to how big of a return he will be it wont be some random raw/sd or secondary PLE.HHH is keeping all returns secret only a few people in the business know.

Triple H had some major praise for Bray Wyatt in a recent interview

Triple H recently appeared for a special interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport. During the interview, he openly gave his thoughts about several current and former WWE Superstars. On being asked about Bray Wyatt, HHH had huge praise for him, calling him one of the most "crazy creative" people.

“One of the most (…) I mean this in the best way possible (…) crazy, creative people I’ve ever been around. [His] mind just never stops thinking of creative. But it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff, so without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it’s just all over the place [laughs]. He’s a victim of his own mind and his creative, and it’s just everywhere," said Triple H.

Wyatt was released from WWE last year in July, leading to a massive fan backlash. While it seemed at one point that Wyatt would never return to WWE, things have changed a lot ever since Triple H took over the creative duties.

Will Bray Wyatt return to WWE? Give our thoughts in the comments section below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Bray Wyatt return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil