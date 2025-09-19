Major update on plans for Tiffany Stratton ahead of SmackDown - Reports

There has been a major update on WWE's plans for Tiffany Stratton ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown. The Buff Barbie is the reigning Women's Champion and defended the title against Jade Cargill last Friday night on the blue brand, with the match ending in a double count-out.Stratton was supposed to compete in a Six-Woman Tag Team match at NXT Homecoming, but was not medically cleared to perform at the show. There were rumors that she would be defending the title against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill at Wrestlepalooza, but that reportedly is no longer the case.According to a new report from BodySlam, the Triple Threat match featuring Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill is no longer planned for Wrestlepalooza tomorrow night in Indiana. The bout will reportedly now take place on next Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on September 26.Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax earlier this year to become the WWE Women's Champion. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill defeated Asuka at Night of Champions to win the Queen of the Ring Tournament, but failed to capture the title from Stratton at SummerSlam 2025.Vince Russo criticizes Tiffany Stratton's reign as WWE Women's ChampionWrestling veteran Vince Russo recently commented on Tiffany Stratton's reign as Women's Champion on SmackDown.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Russo praised Stratton for her imposing appearance as an athlete. However, he suggested that he had grown tired of seeing the 26-year-old battle Nia Jax.&quot;You've got a woman whose legs are like freaking tree trunks. Her freaking thighs, bro, like are so freaking thick like that. You know, that's why, you know, when I look at that, I'm like, 'Okay, she's a wrestler. She can hurt people. She can beat people up.' Like, I buy that. I don't have a problem with it. My only problem with this, to be honest with you, Mac, is Bro, how many times are we going to go to that Nia Jax well? It's been years,&quot; Russo said.--Christopher- @JayCR_SLINK@WrestlingHumble ..but I really don't want to see Nia Jax in any match with Tiffany Stratton again. lol The need to shuffle the women's roster.It will be interesting to see how much longer Tiffany Stratton can hold onto her title on SmackDown.