Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 status has been up in the air ever since Kevin Owens announced that he won't be able to face the Viper at WWE's upcoming premium live event due to an injury. A new report has provided an update on the situation, revealing if the 14-time champion will be in action at the Showcase of Immortals.
Randy Orton was slated to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 after months of animosity between the two. However, the Legend Killer will have to wait a bit longer to get his hands on the man who put him on the sidelines for four months, as KO revealed on SmackDown that he's dealing with a neck injury and needs surgery. Orton was then told by Nick Aldis that he may not have a match at the upcoming PLE, which he did not take well and ended up delivering an RKO to the SmackDown General Manager.
Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided an update on Orton's WrestleMania status, noting that the 14-time world champion is still slated for a match at the Showcase of Immortals. The report also noted that Randy's opponent is internally listed as "to be determined."
Jim Ross believes returning WWE star will face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41
Rumor mills have been abuzz with speculations about Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent ever since Kevin Owens announced his injury. While the aforementioned report noted that the 14-time world champion's dancing partner is yet to be determined, Jim Ross noted that he likes the idea of Aleister Black facing the Legend Killer:
"I like your idea of Aleister Black. I've been a big fan of his work for quite some time, and so him being involved in a storyline and him being able to work with about anybody is good for me. So, if I had to lean on somebody, it would be Aleister Black. He's just a very talented guy, very talented guy. His work in AEW I thought was very good, and it worked for me, so we'll see how it works out."
Aleister Black looks set to return to WWE after leaving the company in 2021. His return has also been seemingly teased on SmackDown over the last few weeks. While initial reports stated that Black is slated to return on SmackDown after WrestleMania, WWE may have to prepone the return if they decide to go with him as Randy Orton's opponent.