Returning WWE star to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, Jim Ross predicts

Randy Orton is no longer scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 41 after Kevin Owens pulled out of the event due to injury. Reacting to the news, AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross explained why Aleister Black should become part of the storyline.

On the April 4 episode of SmackDown, Owens revealed his WrestleMania 41 bout with Orton has been canceled after being told he needs neck surgery. Since then, it has been speculated that Black could face The Viper in his WWE return match after leaving AEW.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross agreed with host Conrad Thompson that the former AEW star would be a good replacement for Owens:

"I like your idea of Aleister Black. I've been a big fan of his work for quite some time, and so him being involved in a storyline and him being able to work with about anybody is good for me. So, if I had to lean on somebody, it would be Aleister Black. He's just a very talented guy, very talented guy. His work in AEW I thought was very good, and it worked for me, so we'll see how it works out." [From 23:35 to 24:17]

Check out the video below:

Black worked for WWE from 2016 to 2021. The 39-year-old, formerly known as Malakai Black in AEW, held the NXT Championship during his previous WWE run.

How Randy Orton reacted to Kevin Owens' injury news?

Although he has performed as a heel for several months, Kevin Owens broke character on SmackDown to reveal details about his neck injury. The Canadian briefly crossed paths with Randy Orton on the ring apron after delivering the unfortunate news.

Moments later, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis informed Randy Orton that he does not have a match at WrestleMania 41. Without saying a word, the 14-time World Champion hit the authority figure with an RKO before staring at the WrestleMania sign.

