Randy Orton’s new WrestleMania opponent may have already been revealed

WWE Superstar Randy Orton no longer has a match at WrestleMania 41 and faces the danger of missing the show altogether. Wrestling fans are currently speculating about different directions for The Apex Predator at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, his 'Mania opponent might have already been revealed.

Amid the uncertainty around Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 plans, an X/Twitter post shared by the veteran in 2019 has surfaced, leading to several fans speculating he might face the star he had teased a match with over five years ago. In the social media post dating back to June 9, 2019, the 45-year-old noted he should be the one to answer Aleister Black's challenge.

Although the two wrestled at multiple house shows, they never competed in a televised singles bout. Amid rumors suggesting that the former NXT Champion could be headed back to the Stamford-based company, the much-anticipated match could take place at WrestleMania 41.

You can check out the tweet from over five years ago below:

The Viper was slated to wrestle Kevin Owens on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Unfortunately, The Prizefighter has been forced to step away from the squared circle due to a serious neck injury. On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, KO noted he would miss WrestleMania as he required surgery.

Randy Orton showed up moments after Kevin Owens made the unfortunate revelation. He entered the squared circle after a short staredown with the latter. The 14-time World Champion then nailed Nick Aldis with an RKO after the SmackDown General Manager noted that Orton no longer had a program for The Show of Shows.

Kevin Owens opens up about missing the WrestleMania 41 clash against Randy Orton

Kevin Owens spoke in an interview on My Mom's Basement, after revealing his injury and announcing his absence from WrestleMania 41 on Friday Night SmackDown.

The 40-year-old noted that he had a great support system consisting of his family and co-workers. However, he added that missing out on a WrestleMania bout against Randy Orton felt especially bad.

"Yeah, I'm okay. I've a great support system; my family is great, my co-workers are great, and everything... Just not getting to wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania really sucks. That's the part that bugs me the most," he said. [From 05:30 to 05:48]

You can check out Kevin Owens' comments in the video below:

Kevin Owens has been an integral part of the roster for years. The former WWE Universal Champion headlined WrestleMania 38 and 39. He would look to recover from his injury and be at his best for next year's Show of Shows.

