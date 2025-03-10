Major update on Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE future amid departure speculations - Reports

The WWE career of Shinsuke Nakamura continues to be a roller-coaster ride for the Japanese grappler. After multiple start-stop pushes, the former NXT Champion just suffered another significant loss. Sources are now responding after the latest rumors on a major shake-up for Nakamura.

The King of Strong Style joined World Wrestling Entertainment in early 2016 to much fanfare. Nakamura held the NXT Championship twice, then won his first-ever Royal Rumble, and that same year he held the United States Championship for 163 days. The second reign began a month later, but ended in two days. He also had two notable reigns with the Intercontinental Title in 2019 and 2021 respectively. Following a few years of uncertainty, Nakamura dethroned LA Knight to become a three-time US Champion at Survivor Series last year. The heel title reign went 97 days before Knight got revenge on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Nakamura's latest loss fueled rumors and speculations over his potential WWE exit, which had died down in recent months during his push. However, Fightful Select adds that multiple sources have dismissed the rumors.

Nakamura's departure speculation resurfaced this weekend, but multiple sources within WWE said they have not heard anything about the 45-year-old leaving the company. Out of those who are talking, no one was able to add credibility to the rumors.

Officials haven't confirmed Nakamura for WrestleMania 41, but the aforementioned rumors claimed a match with Knight on The Grandest Stage of Them All was nixed due to lack of interest. It was also claimed that WWE plans to let the Japanese star's contract expire, but no credible outlets have reported the same. It is believed his contract is due some time this year, but that is not official.

Triple H touts new WWE United States Champion

Triple H has shared his latest signature point photo from backstage.

World Wrestling Entertainment's Chief Content Officer took to Instagram after last Friday's SmackDown main event to congratulate LA Knight on capturing the United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura.

"L...A...Knight. Yeah! #SmackDown," Triple H wrote with the photo and video shown below.

The Megastar is now a two-time United States Champion. Knight dethroned Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2024 to begin his first reign with the title, but he was dethroned 118 days later by Nakamura at Survivor Series.

