Major update on Solo Sikoa after WrestleMania 41 - Reports

Solo Sikoa fans were disappointed to see him not be part of WrestleMania 41 despite hints of him possibly facing Randy Orton at the event. A report following 'Mania has suggested that Sikoa was not even considered to face The Viper.

It won't be a stretch to say Sikoa has lost plenty of steam in recent months following the civil war storyline with the old and new iteration of The Bloodline. However, it looked like he could be in contention to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 after Kevin Owens got injured. This wasn't meant to be, as Joe Hendry turned out to be the mystery opponent for Orton at the premium live event.

Cory Hays of BodySlam recently reported that, contrary to belief, Solo Sikoa was not considered to be Randy Orton's opponent at The Show of Shows. Furthermore, Hayes also shut down the rumor that Sikoa was planned to be the special guest referee for John Cena and Cody Rhodes' match at 'Mania 41.

Solo Sikoa could turn on Jacob Fatu in WWE

Heading into WrestleMania 41, one of the most talked-about angles on WWE SmackDown was the growing dissension within The Bloodline.

Fatu wasn't on the same page with Solo Sikoa and other members of the stable for various reasons, and it looked like the faction would implode ahead of 'Mania. With Jacob Fatu now the new United States Champion after defeating LA Knight, this could be a great chance for WWE to have a jealous Sikoa betray his stablemate and become a challenger for his title.

There's no doubt fans would love to see a babyface version of The Samoan Werewolf against Sikoa in a feud that has the potential to steal the show. Moreover, it could bring the 32-year-old star back into a prominent spot.

