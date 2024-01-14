Major update on The Rock's status for WWE Elimination Chamber - Reports

The Rock returned to WWE nearly two weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. After confronting Jinder Mahal and taking him out with a People's Elbow, he teased going after his cousin, The Head of the Table Roman Reigns.

Since then, many have speculated whether the two will potentially square off at WrestleMania 40 or Elimination Chamber in Australia. Previous reports suggested even Australian officials wanted The Brahma Bull to appear on the show in their country.

However, Steve Carrier of Ringside News recently provided an update on The Rock's status for Elimination Chamber. He revealed that a source in the creative team denied having the Hollywood megastar booked for the premium live event in Perth.

"Regarding any speculation of The Rock showing up at the Elimination Chamber, Ringside News was able to confirm there are currently no plans for the Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment to appear at the event. A source on the creative team told us, "As far as we know, Rock not on Chamber," Carrier tweeted.

Wrestling veteran urges WWE not to commit "monumental mistake" following The Rock's return

After Rocky's return on RAW, many Cody Rhodes' fans expressed concern regarding The American Nightmare's chances of finishing his story and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan urged the company to let Rhodes finish his story, claiming it would be a "monumental mistake" if he did not.

"You're saying it doesn't have to happen this year and you're having Cody still talking about winning this title, still finishing the story. Okay, so you're gonna make us wait to next year's 'Mania. You're asking us to put a lot of time into this, a lot of our money. Screw it, we'll do it and we follow it along. If they do not pay this off, Raj, I don't care if it's Hulk, The Rock, anybody, I don't care. You are making a monumental mistake here because we all went along with this ride with Cody," he said.

The American Nightmare has declared himself in the 2024 Royal Rumble match. He intends to win it for the second simultaneous year to secure another shot at Roman Reigns' Championship.

