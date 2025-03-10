  • home icon
  • Major update on The Undertaker's WWE status ahead of RAW at MSG - Reports

Major update on The Undertaker's WWE status ahead of RAW at MSG - Reports

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 10, 2025 23:45 GMT
The Undertaker on the WWE RAW Netflix premiere
The Undertaker on the WWE RAW Netflix premiere (Photo credit: wwe.com)

WWE is full of swerves and surprises on The Road to WrestleMania 41 this year. Triple H has promised industry-changing happenings, and so far it appears the company is delivering. Sources have just provided a big update on The Undertaker ahead of RAW and NXT at Madison Square Garden.

The Phenom retired from in-ring action in November 2020 but remains relevant in the WWE Universe. Taker made a few key appearances in the last year, most recently congratulating Rhea Ripley on her Women's World Championship win on the RAW Netflix premiere. He's put effort into helping future generations as one of the WWE LFG hosts, as well as doing work at NXT and the Performance Center.

Taker was previously announced to appear at NXT Roadblock, which airs from The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. He will be there with the other Hall of Fame hosts from LFG: Bubba Ray Dudley, Booker T, and Mickie James. Fightful Select reports that the 59-year-old came to New York City early, and he's now rumored for tonight's RAW episode.

Sources could not confirm if The Deadman is booked to appear live on RAW tonight. However, it was noted that Taker has been around throughout the day at The World's Most Famous Arena.

Taker worked several big matches at The Garden over the years, making his debut in 1991. His last match at MSG came on July 7, 2018 at a house show, where Taker teamed with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to defeat Elias, Kevin Owens, and Baron Corbin in the main event.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
