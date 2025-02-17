The Undertaker reveals the scoop behind real-life WWE relationships ahead of WrestleMania 41

The Undertaker met his wife in WWE and formed close friendships while traveling the world as an active competitor. Real-life locker-room debacles also happen, but today's Superstars still make close connections. As Taker and Michelle McCool approach their 15th wedding anniversary, the legendary grappler has a telling statement about behind-the-scenes relationships.

The Phenom was a well-respected locker-room leader for years. Even when Taker began to wrap up his career, the reverence continued and has remained since retiring in 2020 and going into the Hall of Fame in 2022. Taker's backstage posse The Bone Street Krew was once the stuff of just legend until the man himself discussed the group of friends in recent interviews. Taker formed the group in the 1990s, with Charles Wright aka The Godfather, Rikishi, The Godwinns, Savio Vega, and Yokozuna. The confidants solidified their friendship with BSK tattoos.

Taker has admitted missing several aspects of the business now that he's in retirement, but camaraderie is at the top of the list. Speaking to Good Morning America to promote WWE LFG, the 2022 Hall of Famer was asked what he misses the most about being an active wrestler. The Phenom recalled the adrenaline you get from a WrestleMania crowd, then discussed behind-the-scenes relationships:

"My gosh. When you're standing in a stadium full of 100,000 people and they're screaming your name, it's kind of an adrenaline you just... it's hard to replace. I miss the camaraderie between myself and the guys I share the ring with. Some of them... some of them you don't care for, some you do, but just the kind of... my era was a kind of band of gypsies type thing. We traveled up and down the roads together," Taker said. [H/T to Fightful]

The Undertaker continued:

"We when we were with each other more than we were our own families. Yeah... and the camaraderie and the and the friendships that I've made through this business is just something that will be with me for the rest of my life. And now that I'm I'm home, you just... you don't see those guys and everybody's moved on now," Taker said.

Taker was honored for his extraordinary career at Survivor Series 2020 for a special 30th-anniversary tribute that served as a bit of a farewell. He was joined by BSK members The Godfather, Savio Vega, Rikishi, and The Godwinns, along with others close to his career such as Kane, Booker T, Big Show, Mick Foley, and Shane McMahon, among others.

The Undertaker praises wife Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas. The Undertaker took to X to publicly congratulate the inaugural Divas Champion:

"@McCoolMichelleL, I’m so incredibly proud of you! This is so well deserved and way overdue!" The Undertaker wrote.

Taker and McCool tied the knot in 2010 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their daughter Kaia in 2012 and then adopted a son named Kolt in 2021.

