The Undertaker's BSK Table For 3: 5 things we learned - Who really created BSK?, Undertaker's motorcycle accident, and more

The Undertaker was featured on a recent episode of WWE Table For 3. The series is a WWE Network and Peacock original with a relatively simple premise. A trio of superstars sit down for drinks and a meal. Together, they discuss their careers, share their stories, and allow fans insight into their lives both from a business perspective and away from the ring.

This edition of Table For 3 was all about the Bone Street Krew. For those unaware, BSK was a behind-the-scenes clique in the 1990s, including The Undertaker, Yokozuna, Rikishi, Paul Bearer, Mr. Fuji, Crush, The Godwinns, The Godfather, and Savio Vega.

Due to the number of members featured, this couldn't be a standard edition of the show. Instead, it was an extended Table For 5. Click here to watch this episode of Table For 3 with a Peacock subscription.

The Deadman was joined by Rikishi, The Godfather, and Henry Godwinn for most of the episode. Later on, Mideon arrived to join the table. Together, the long-time friends discussed their careers, fallen friends, dominoes, and much more. While they covered several subjects during the meal, there were some key takeaways from their conversation.

Below are the main highlights from The Undertaker and BSK's discussion on WWE Table For 3:

#5. The origin of the BSK was revealed

After the group of stars exchanged pleasantries, they immediately dove into how their ensemble of friends linked up. Henry Godwinn noted that Yokozuna and The Deadman were the founders. The Undertaker then explained what united the real-life group:

"That's right man, traveling the roads and drinking Jack [Daniels] and playing dominoes turned into a brotherhood." (0:51-0:57)

Travel is what bonded them as they'd drink together and play dominoes in their leisure time. In retrospect, having a friendship and a life-long bond is pretty special. Wrestlers coming together as friends over something as simple as playing games and having drinks is amazing in a business filled with envy and competitiveness.

#4. The gang told a Jack Lanza story

Jack Lanza is a WWE Hall of Famer. He was one of the biggest drawing acts during his time as an active superstar. Following his time in the ring, he became an agent for World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Undertaker told a story reflecting on how cool they considered Lanza to be. The veteran looked out for BSK and even changed things around on tour to help the former WWE Champion. He explained:

"You know, early on I think I was still working with Warrior. This is '91 maybe, '90-'91 and anytime we were on the West Coast, Jack Lanza was the agent. I think you [The Godfather] had come in as Papa Shango and you left, so you were back in Vegas. Jack knew, as soon as I walked in Jack would go 'Do you.. do you plan on going to see the Bear [Godfather] tonight?'" (10:04-10:52)

The Godfather was called "The Bear" among his peers backstage. Meanwhile, Lanza was a road agent, but he always loved the stories The Undertaker and company would tell from their get-togethers. The Deadman continued his story:

"I was like 'Well, that depends on what time I'm on, Jack'. Because I'm in the main event with Warrior, right? We should be on last. 'Uh, I think you and Warrior can go third tonight'. So, I can catch a flight from LA or wherever, make it to Vegas by 1 AM, he can pick me up at the airport and then drop me back off at the airport so I can make whatever other town in Californa I had to make." (10:04-10:52)

Blackjack Lanza changed the order of the matches for live events to allow The Deadman to fly from California to Las Vegas. Both The Godfather and The Undertaker noted that despite their insane travel and partying, they never missed a show.

#3. The table revealed who came up with the Bone Street Krew name

The Undertaker and Yokozuna

During the extended episode of WWE Table For 3, the origins of the BSK name came up. For a long time, fans only heard the abbreviated version of the name. Nobody was quite sure what it stood for, and the answer came out over time. When The Godfather asked who originally came up with the Bone Street Krew name, The Undertaker explained:

"You know, me and Rod [Yokozuna], me and Rod. So, I think I came up with Bone Street. You know, I'm associated with bones. Obviously, we were a crew. Rod had the presence of mind to turn the 'c' to a 'k'." (24:00-24:22)

The Deadman revealed that the origins of Bone Street Krew came from himself and Yokozuna. It is fitting that the two men who started the group were the two who came up with the name.

#2. BSK thinks highly of the late-great Kona Crush

Crush and Mr. Fuji

A superstar rarely brought up recently was briefly discussed on the episode. Crush was a star in WWE and WCW. While part of World Wrestling Entertainment, he was aligned with BSK. He was also well-known for his friendship with The Undertaker. The Godfather shared his fond thoughts on Crush with the following statement:

"Yo, he was such a good dude. People have no idea what a big hearted, good dude he was. Just a big sweetheart." (24:40-24:49)

The late-great Crush went through several gimmicks in his career. He was a member of Demolition, a Hawaiian babyface, a prisoner, a member of the Nation of Domination, a biker, and one-half of Kronik. While he never reached the top of the card, he carved out a legacy for himself before his passing in 2007.

#1. Mideon once crashed The Undertaker's motorcycle

Mideon is a BSK member

While there were many great stories told throughout this extended edition of WWE Table For 3, the absolute funniest is likely to be a story told near the end of the episode. The Undertaker recounted the time Mideon crashed his motorcycle.

For context, Mideon planned to stay with The Deadman at his home for a few days. During his stay, the former WWE European Champion noticed one of the former WWE Champion's most expensive motorcycles. The Deadman was kind enough to let Mideon ride it around the property, but he struggled with it. From there, The Deadman explained:

"So we get it back up on the asphalt, he takes off again. It goes in a gradual circle. He's off about 100 yards off me and he goes off again... So the back wheel hits the asphalt and the front wheel just jerks to the right. He goes a** over the tea kettle over the ape hangers. He takes the most perfect backdrop you have ever seen."

Mideon had trouble keeping the motorcycle on the road, even crashing off of the bike. The Undertaker should have been worried about his friend, but he was supposed to be auctioning off the bike later that day, so he had a different reaction. The Undertaker continued:

"He lands over the asphalt and bounces back on his feet and goes 'I'm okay' but the bike, it's going on eBay 4'O clock that afternoon... The right side of the gas tank is completely caved in... So I'm looking at the bike and looking at all the damage and I finally look up at him and make eye contact with him and he goes 'I'll go pack my bags'"

Mideon ended up being okay from the minor accident. Still, it was likely the last time The Undertaker let his former Ministry of Darkness cohort ride any of his prized motorcycles.

Bone Street Krew may not have been a focal point on television, but their mystique behind the scenes has lived on for decades. Whenever the notorious group of superstars get together to discuss their time together, fans are always ready to learn whatever they can.

