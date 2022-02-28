Major update on Triple H's status for WrestleMania 38 - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H is one of the most popular and decorated WWE Superstars of all time. With WrestleMania 38 inching closer every day, WWE reportedly has plans to bring in some huge names on the show including Vince McMahon himself. Naturally, fans have been wondering if The Game could also be in the plans for the show this year.

Last year, Triple H suffered an unfortunate cardiac event and has been away from his backstage and on-screen duties to rest and recover. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the rumored Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee match at WrestleMania 38.

Meltzer also stated that The Game is not going to wrestle at the show this year. He emphasized that Hunter's heart situation is serious and it would be a horrible idea for him to come back right now.

“No, Triple H would be a terrible idea. I mean his heart situation is, he can’t. I don’t want to say never because that’s unfair because maybe he can do something but that would be a horrible idea for him and it’s not gonna happen this year. There’s no way,” said Dave Meltzer. (4:30 - 4:48)

Triple H last wrestled for WWE last year

The Cerebral Assassin last wrestled on an episode of Monday Night RAW early last year where he faced Randy Orton in the main event. The match ended in a no-contest after Alexa Bliss interfered and attacked Orton.

While he may not appear at WrestleMania 38, fans are hopeful of seeing him in some capacity during the WrestleMania weekend. With The Undertaker announced to enter the WWE Hall of Fame this year, The Game could be a possible contender to induct him.

