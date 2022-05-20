×
Create
Notifications

Major update on Triple H's WWE status after Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.
Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.
Lennard Surrao
Lennard Surrao
FEATURED COLUMNIST
visit
Modified May 20, 2022 11:05 PM IST
Rumors

Stephanie McMahon's announced hiatus from WWE has surprised fans and talent alike. As confirmed by Vince McMahon's daughter, she will take a leave of absence to focus on her family.

The unforeseen news has also given rise to rumors about Triple H's status, and Dave Meltzer provided a timely update on this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The Cerebral Assassin has reportedly returned to the WWE office and has resumed his full-time duties.

It was revealed that Stephanie McMahon took up additional responsibilities in recent months as her husband was dealing with serious health issues. While Triple H is seemingly back to work, his wife has decided that it's the right time for a well-deserved break.

"It was obviously a tough year with Paul Levesque being out for so long, and she had to pick up a lot of his responsibilities and obviously had to deal from a family standpoint with his health issues. Levesque is back in the office full-time now," reported Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Triple H was forced into WWE in-ring retirement due to a genetic heart condition

WWE announced back in September 2021 that Triple H underwent heart surgery after he suffered a severe cardiac event. The Game eventually broke his silence and thanked all his fans and the NXT team for their support.

Here's what he posted in a heartfelt tweet:

"I've been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I'm recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT ! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon," tweeted Triple H.
I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon 🙏❤️

Triple H took some time off to recover at home while the promotion continued its revamp of NXT. The former world champion revealed in March 2022 that he could no longer compete in the ring and detailed his recent health struggles.

Also Read Article Continues below

The King of Kings officially retired from active competition at WrestleMania 38 after leaving his wrestling boots in the squared circle in a heart-wrenching segment. While he may never work another match, Triple H will thankfully remain an integral part of the company's behind-the-scenes setup.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Were you surprised to hear about Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence?

Yes

No

22 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी