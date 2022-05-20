Major update on Triple H's WWE status after Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence

Stephanie McMahon's announced hiatus from WWE has surprised fans and talent alike. As confirmed by Vince McMahon's daughter, she will take a leave of absence to focus on her family.

The unforeseen news has also given rise to rumors about Triple H's status, and Dave Meltzer provided a timely update on this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The Cerebral Assassin has reportedly returned to the WWE office and has resumed his full-time duties.

It was revealed that Stephanie McMahon took up additional responsibilities in recent months as her husband was dealing with serious health issues. While Triple H is seemingly back to work, his wife has decided that it's the right time for a well-deserved break.

"It was obviously a tough year with Paul Levesque being out for so long, and she had to pick up a lot of his responsibilities and obviously had to deal from a family standpoint with his health issues. Levesque is back in the office full-time now," reported Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Triple H was forced into WWE in-ring retirement due to a genetic heart condition

WWE announced back in September 2021 that Triple H underwent heart surgery after he suffered a severe cardiac event. The Game eventually broke his silence and thanked all his fans and the NXT team for their support.

Here's what he posted in a heartfelt tweet:

"I've been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I'm recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT ! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon," tweeted Triple H.

Triple H @TripleH

Triple H took some time off to recover at home while the promotion continued its revamp of NXT. The former world champion revealed in March 2022 that he could no longer compete in the ring and detailed his recent health struggles.

The King of Kings officially retired from active competition at WrestleMania 38 after leaving his wrestling boots in the squared circle in a heart-wrenching segment. While he may never work another match, Triple H will thankfully remain an integral part of the company's behind-the-scenes setup.

