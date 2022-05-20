Backstage rumors on Stephanie McMahon's break from WWE; big update on if she will return

Reports have surfaced that seem to clarifiy Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence from WWE, and the reasoning behind it.

She announced earlier today that she was taking a leave of absence to focus on her family. Various other reasons have naturally also been speculated on the internet.

Dave Meltzer revealed that the reason specified in McMahon's tweet is indeed accurate. It was noted that Stephanie McMahon took up extra responsibilities over the past year due to Triple H's health issues.

While there is no known timeline regarding her return, people backstage have confirmed that the popular WWE executive will surely be back.

"There is no time frame for her to return but we were told she is returning," stated Dave Meltzer.

Stephanie McMahon was not pressured into taking some time off from WWE

As we have reported, WWE talent and personnel were unaware of McMahon's plans until she released a statement.

The Wrestling Observer revealed that McMahon's call to step away from WWE temporarily was "100 percent her choice". Despite the odd timing of her decision, Vince McMahon's daughter was expected to go on a much-needed hiatus:

"The only thing we were told directly is that this was 100 percent her choice, and this has been coming for some time, not something that just happened out of nowhere even though it would appear because virtually nobody knew anything except a few who had kept it totally quiet until just before she released the info but she was not forced or pressured, and it was her choice," added Meltzer.

Several prominent wrestling stars have reacted to Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence, and if you haven't seen them already, here are all the top social media responses.

