Major update on WWE talent tryouts planned with current World Champion - Reports

WWE is set to upgrade its roster on The Road to WrestleMania 41. William Regal and others on Triple H's team are busy scouting wrestlers around the world in hopes of signing the next John Cena. Sources have just revealed significant details on what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for an important upcoming event.

WWE's Vice President of Global Talent Development is from England and knows a thing or two about talented European grapplers. Regal is one of several legends who helps Shawn Michaels run NXT and the company's developmental system. Michaels oversees the program and is the Senior Vice President of Talent Development & Creative. The company usually holds talent tryouts around WrestleMania or SummerSlam, in addition to occasional international tryouts.

World Wrestling Entertainment is currently in Europe for the annual pre-WrestleMania tour, which will wrap on March 31 with a live RAW from London. Fightful Select reports that officials will host a tryout camp the day before for European talents, on Sunday, March 30.

Luke Jacobs had a massive 2024 as the IPW Heavyweight Champion and PROGRESS World Champion. The 24-year-old began training at the age of 15 and became a triple-champion this weekend by capturing the RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship with Ethan Allen. Jacobs worked last week's SmackDown in Barcelona as a security guard, and that gig landed him an invitation to the upcoming tryouts.

Indie stars Zozaya of Spain and Goldenboy Santos of Portugal were also among the SmackDown extras in Barcelona and were also invited to the camp. Belfast grappler Adam Maxted, who appeared on the Love Island reality show, is set to work the WWE Europe tryouts as well. Sources previously reported Kamikaze Pro Champion Man Like DaReiss and TGW Women's Champion Rhio also have interest from the global juggernaut, and word now is that both are set to work the upcoming tryouts.

Michael Oku is a top UK talent, and there have been rumors about a potential shot with WWE. Meanwhile, he's confirmed talks with AEW's Tony Khan. However, the latest update notes how multiple sources said a tryout for the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion is "highly unlikely" at this point. Peter Tihanyi, who recently vacated the GWF World Championship due to a shoulder injury, is not working the tryout, despite speculation, as he's still unable to get physical.

Updated lineup for WWE WrestleMania 41

World Wrestling Entertainment will present WrestleMania Vegas in just 28 days. Below is the updated lineup:

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens;

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins;

Women's World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair;

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair; Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair;

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair; World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso;

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso; Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena.

Allegiant Stadium will host the 41st annual WrestleMania Vegas near Sin City. Peacock will air the show for viewers in the United States, while international fans can catch the through Netflix.

