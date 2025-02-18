WWE stars rallying officials to bring in top talents ahead of WrestleMania 41 - Reports

WWE fans aren't the only ones pushing officials to sign familiar faces. Superstars have also reportedly launched behind-the-scenes campaigns to sign some top talents.

World Wrestling Entertainment has signed several notable names as of late, including Penta and Jordynne Grace. Other talents are rumored to be headed back, including Aleister Black aka Malakai Black. Triple H and other officials are constantly bombarded by fans wanting certain wrestlers to be signed, but the Chief Content Officer also receives the occasional heads-up from others in the company.

WWE talents have apparently pushed officials to sign Rhio and Man Like DeReiss. Fightful Select recently reported that the top UK talents signing with the company were a hot topic of discussion backstage at the Valentine's Day event put on by PROGRESS Wrestling, which comes ahead of a WWE star's farewell match against Rhio.

The Braided Bruiser and Mr. Kool are rumored for the tryout scheduled for London in early March. WWE talents have been pushing for the company to sign both names, but it remains to be seen if they will be booked for work as extras on the Road to WrestleMania tour that runs overseas from March 14 - March 31. WWE has reached out to several promotions and schools about booking enhancement talents on the big tour. Rhio worked a UK tryout in June 2019.

Rhio was at the WWE Performance Center last summer but was just visiting and not offered a contract as rumored. It was noted then that the 28-year-old was open to working for the company and already had a visa worked out for a planned stint in the United States.

DeReiss and Rhio trained with Natalya and Tyson Kidd while in the United States last year, and both have WrestleMania Weekend dates. Rhio is set to face NXT's Meiko Satomura at PROGRESS Wrestling's Chapter 177 on February 23 as part of the latter's retirement year.

WWE prospects previously worked for the NXT UK brand

UK stars Rhio and Man Like DeReiss are on World Wrestling Entertainment's radar. They are rumored to be headed to the company this year, but that has not been confirmed.

The Braided Bruiser and Mr. Kool both worked for the NXT UK brand. Rhio worked a women's Battle Royal won by Alba Fyre on the June 19, 2019, episode, and that was her only appearance.

DeReiss' NXT debut came on the November 28, 2019, episode with a loss to Eddie Dennis. He returned four months later to team with Dan Moloney for a loss to Pretty Deadly, then a dark match loss to The Hunt.

Rhio debuted professionally in June 2016 and is the current TGW Women's Champion. The 28-year-old DeReiss, who debuted in 2018, currently holds the Kamikaze Pro Championship, the IW National Heavyweight Championship, and the Evolution Middleweight Championship.

