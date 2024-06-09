Major update on WWE talent working cross-promotion - Reports

For the longest time, WWE hasn't been entirely open to the idea of working with other promotions and having their talent show up on other promotions. However, in light of recent developments, such an unsaid policy might be changed soon. As of late, with a shift in management, fans have seen Triple H bring about a number of visible changes to the product and WWE's relationship with other wrestling companies has improved.

With Jordynne Grace and Mickie James, despite being signed with TNA, making WWE appearances, it now seems that Triple H might return the favour. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, many women on the NXT roster are open to show up in TNA, expecting something of similar nature to happen soon.

At this point in time, WWE NXT has borrowed Jordynne Grace to have her go head-to-head with Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship. Aiming to have another belt strapped around her waist, the Knockouts Women's Champion will face Perez at NXT Battleground.

What can be expected from WWE in the future?

There have been rare occasions in the past when WWE has let other companies borrow their stars. The most recent example is the case of Shinsuke Nakamura who was allowed to compete with Pro Wrestling NOAH's The Great Muta at NOAH: The New Year, earlier last year. The match was part of The Great Muta's retirement tour and was shockingly allowed. Nakamura even detailed the process of getting permission for it:

"It was something that would never have happened under the previous structure of the WWE. [NOAH] came to me with the idea, and we talked about it, but my answer was no. Vince stepped down in the summer, and I was advised by people within the company that it might be possible now. I still thought it would be difficult, but I talked directly to Triple H. When the decision was actually made, I was shocked." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

It is clear that with the change in management, the WWE Universe has seen new and exciting things happen as of late. It is now truly an open field, and with the company entering a new era, it isn't out of the realm of possibility that we see more stars do cross-promotion work.

What are some dream matches you would want to see now that things are looking up.

