Major WrestleMania 41 match at risk of being cancelled due to real-life injury - Reports

WrestleMania 41 is just over two weeks away, and it seems that WWE has been handed a massive blow ahead of the event.

According to a report by PWNexus, there was an injury to a major WWE star that could cause their 'Mania match to be cancelled. The report stated that this was a real risk, but no name was revealed at the time:

"Injury bug hitting WWE as a WrestleMania match could be pulled due to injury to a superstar. More to come hopefully soon."

There are only seven matches officially announced for the show at present, with Randy Orton taking on Kevin Owens, and Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins colliding in a Triple Threat Match in the only two bouts officially set for Night One on Saturday, 19 April.

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes is official for Sunday, 20 April, while Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton, IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair, AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul, and Jey Uso vs. Gunther are all yet to be assigned a day.

The report's wording leads to the belief that the match has already been announced, and now it could need to be cancelled if the star in question doesn't recover in time.

This would be a massive blow for WWE and WrestleMania 41

The hype surrounding this year's showcase is much lower than last year, and it seems that something like this is the last thing that WWE would want, just as they are about to turn the last corner on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

The severity of the injury will determine whether the match is forced to be called off or not, and it seems that there will be updates to this in the coming days. Tomorrow night's episode of SmackDown could provide several answers for the WWE Universe.

