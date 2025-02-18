Major wrestling star is now a free agent after recent contract expiry - Reports

A top wrestling star's contract with his previous employer has expired. He is reportedly a free agent now.

Josh Alexander first made his name in TNA Wrestling as a tag team specialist. After breaking out from his tag team with Ethan Page, Alexander found immediate success as a singles star. He even won the Impact World Championship twice and the X-Division Championship on one occasion. Despite a successful run with TNA, there were reports stating that his contract with the promotion was coming to an end. Now, there has been an update on his contract situation.

According to recent reports from PWInsider, Josh Alexander has wanted to test his worth on the free agent market for some time now. He will get the chance now that his contract with TNA has expired, making him a free agent. Barry Bloom is representing Alexander and is in talks with several promotions.

Former TNA Wrestling star reportedly set to join AEW

When it comes to looking at wrestling companies for Josh Alexander, there are just two names that stand out - WWE and AEW. These two companies are certainly going to be interested in the Walking Weapon. With WWE, there is a possibility for him to reunite with his former tag team partner, Ethan Page. However, with AEW, there are some new grounds he could break as a singles star.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently indicated that Alexander received offers from both WWE and AEW, but he apparently chose the latter because it offered a more lucrative deal. Meltzer also pointed out the key factors that played into his decision-making.

"He was going to go to AEW or WWE, and it looks like AEW. But I do know two things. Number one, he has decided where he was going, and number two, it was to whoever the highest bidder was for him. So, the story is that it's AEW, but I know those were the two key decision points. Providing the best for his family was key. And, you know, somebody offered a better deal than the other, and that's the one he took."

It will be interesting to see where Josh Alexander will officially end up after he agrees to a deal.

