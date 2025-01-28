Major WWE announcement planned for tonight during RAW; Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman involved - Reports

A massive announcement is set to take place tonight on WWE RAW. This announcement is reportedly set to feature Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

This is the time of the year when everyone starts talking about the next WWE 2K game. For the past couple of years, WWE's annual 2K installments have been released around March, and this year is no exception. Hence, the Stamford-based promotion has already started teasing its upcoming video game release.

It started when Roman Reigns hinted at an upcoming announcement during RAW's premiere on Netflix. Over the next couple of weeks, several WWE Superstars appeared in videos on social media teasing the game but without giving away any details. It now looks like the time has come for the first major announcement involving WWE 2K25.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that the Stamford-based promotion will reveal the official WWE 2K25 cover on RAW tonight. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are also set to grace the cover of this year's game.

"WWE is doing an official 2K25 cover reveal tonight on Raw, @FightfulSelect can confirm"

Reigns was also on the cover of WWE 2K20, along with Becky Lynch. This will be the second time the Tribal Chief will be on the cover.

