Major WWE name departs the company - Reports

WWE has bid farewell to several names since its merger with UFC to form TKO Group holdings. Another major backstage name, Trent Wilfinger, has reportedly departed from the Stamford-based company.

Kevin Dunn is one of the major names to leave the company recently, as the veteran stepped down from his longtime Head of Production position in December 2023. He was replaced by Lee Fitting, who has led the production of major shows like Monday Night Football and College GameDay.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, WWE's Senior Vice President of Athlete ID & Development, Trent Wilfinger, has parted ways with the wrestling promotion. He joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021 under Triple H to work on Global Athlete Strategy & Development before his decade-long tenure at fitness company EXOS.

Executive Vice President of Talent is no longer with WWE

Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrelle has reportedly left the wrestling promotion as well. He joined the Stamford-based company in September 2022 and was reporting directly to Triple H.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, the wrestling promotion circulated a memo sent by Nick Khan to its staff addressing Ventrelle’s departure, revealing Chris Legentil and Matt Altman will look after Talent Development and Recruiting and report to Shawn Michaels, and eventually Triple H:

"WWE has begun the process of reorganizing its Talent Relations group. Moving forward, Chris Legentil, in addition to his role in Comms, will help us in leading this new group. Matt Altman, in addition to his role in Marketing, will be working closely with Chris to help in this endeavor. Talent Development and Recruiting will now report into Shawn Michaels. All of Talent, which includes Talent Relations, Development, and Recruiting, will continue to ultimately report into Paul Levesque. As of today, Dan Ventrelle will be moving on from WWE. We thank Dan for his tremendous contributions," said Nick Khan. [as reported by Seam Ross Sapp.]

It will be interesting to see if the wrestling promotion continues with Chris Legentil and Matt Altman or if it welcomes new names to perform the executive roles.

