Major WWE name returning after more than 2 years at Worlds Collide - Reports

WWE has several big weekends planned for the rest of this year, and officials are pulling out all the stops for the first PLE co-presented alongside Mexico's AAA promotion. Worlds Collide IV will take place on the same day as Money In the Bank XVI, and now sources are revealing a surprise name planned for the show.

Triple H began pushing the AAA alliance at WrestleMania 41, and now the two legendary brands are partnering for the fourth Worlds Collide event. Superstars and luchadores will invade the Kia Forum near Los Angeles on Saturday for the first co-branded PLE since the partnership was announced. Rumors are swirling, and word now is that a 60-year-old legend is set to return after last appearing at Backlash 2023 in his native Puerto Rico, Savio Vega.

The Caribbean Kid is set to make a special appearance for WWE at Worlds Collide, according to PWInsider. Plans for Vega at Saturday's big event were not clear, but a reunion with the LWO is possible as they will be in action. Savio helped LWO's Bad Bunny defeat The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash two years ago.

Vega wrestles the occasional match these days, including a No Contest with Matt Riddle at IWA Conflicto Letal in August 2024. His last match at a standard WWE event was the Brawl For All loss to Darren Drozdov on August 10, 1998.

WWE-AAA Worlds Collide updated lineup

WWE and AAA will present Worlds Collide IV on Saturday, June 7, from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

Below is the updated lineup:

Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown; Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice vs. Dalys and Chik Tormenta; Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde vs. Octagón Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana; AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Chad Gable; NXT North American Championship Fatal Four-Way: Ethan Page (c) vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix vs. Je'Von Evans.

World Wrestling Entertainment held the last Worlds Collide event on September 4, 2022, from the Performance Center in Orlando. The final event for NXT UK also featured superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and the main NXT brand.

