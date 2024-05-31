Major WWE name set for in-ring debut on SmackDown - Reports

A popular WWE Superstar is reportedly set to make his in-ring debut on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The name in question is Tonga Loa.

The newest member of The Bloodline shockingly made his first appearance in the Stamford-based company at WWE Backlash France. The 41-year-old helped Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeat Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a tag team match at the premium live event. Despite making several appearances, he has yet to make his in-ring debut.

The Bloodline member was supposed to feature in his first match last week on the blue brand's show. He was scheduled to team up with fellow stablemate Solo Sikoa and take on The Street Profits. However, Loa could not travel to Saudi Arabia, and the match was called off.

According to a recent X/Twitter update from WrestleVotes, Tonga Loa will make his WWE in-ring debut tonight on SmackDown. He will team up with his brother Tama Tonga in a tag team match against The Street Profits.

"As of this morning, tonight’s SmackDown will feature the team debut of the ex-‘Guerrillas of Destiny.’ Tonga Loa & Tama Tonga will take on The Street Profits."

Haku claims he did not know about his sons joining WWE beforehand

In the absence of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa has taken over the leadership of The Bloodline. The Enforcer has added two new members, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, to the faction following Roman Reigns' loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, former WWF Superstar Haku stated that he was happy his sons were getting to work for the Stamford-based company under Triple H's guidance. The 65-year-old further claimed that he was not aware of his sons being signed by the global juggernaut before their actual appearance on television.

"Paul Levesque. It's his era, and thank you for Paul Levesque. It's his time and... It's his time, so I appreciate that he brought my boys in there and [as a] part of this great organization, WWE. I was surprised to see them in there and... [On being asked if he knew about his sons' joining WWE] No! I guess there was the deal. Whatever it was, not to tell anybody. And they did a great job. You know, we are sitting at home and [to] watch Tama coming in and, of course, Tonga Loa there. It was great, you know," he said.

The Bloodline has been one of the most popular factions in recent times. The newly joined members look to carry forward the group's legacy.

